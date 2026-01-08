Man dies following Everett apartment fire

EVERETT, Wash. — A man has died days after an apartment fire in Everett.

Last week, Everett firefighters found a man in his 70s unconscious inside an apartment on fire.

Firefighters first responded to North Nova Apartments just after 11:45 a.m. on Friday.

Crews reportedly found the man in a bedroom on the ground floor of the building and started CPR.

The Everett Fire Department (EFD) says crews were able to regain the man’s pulse, and he was brought to Providence Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Unfortunately, firefighters confirmed that the man did not survive his injuries.

According to the Everett Fire Department, the man died from his injuries on Monday, Jan. 5.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

A second man in his 30s was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, EFD said. Firefighters were able to fully extinguish the fire.

“Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and friends during this difficult time,” added the Everett Fire Department.

