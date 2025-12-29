Man dies while holding gun in front of Vancouver officers during dispute

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man is dead after being shot by police officers after approaching them with a loaded gun, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Officers responded to a call, saying that a man who was standing outside had pointed a gun at a woman inside a house on NE. 46th St. near NE. 132 Ave. on Saturday at 11:55 pm.

The caller said that at some point, he shot a gun in the air as well.

Police say that when the officer arrived, the man confronted them with the gun he was holding.

Two of the officers shot the man, who died sometime later in a nearby hospital.

The three officers, two involved in the shooting and one who witnessed, have been placed on leave based on standard procedures for the department.

They are also reviewing body-worn cameras.

Vancouver Police has notified the Office of Independent Investigations (OII), which will lead the investigation into the shooting.

The OII will release the names of the involved officers as part of their independent investigation.

