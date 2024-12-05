Man dies after SUV crashes into apartment complex in Lynnwood

A man in his mid-30s died early Thursday morning after his SUV crashed into a Lynnwood apartment building, according to police.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of 208th Street Southwest. Police say the SUV was traveling north on 66th Avenue West when it went through a T-intersection, ran a stop sign, veered off the road, and collided with the building.

The impact caused significant damage to the building and no one inside the apartment complex was injured.

Lynnwood police reported that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct toxicology tests as part of the investigation.

Authorities have not released the name of the driver. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

