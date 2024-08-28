Man dead after gunfight with police at Kent apartment building

KENT, Wash. — A man is dead after an apparent shootout with police at a Kent apartment building where the suspect took his own life.

Around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, Kent Police officers were called to a report of six or seven gunshots fired in the 100 block of Madison Avenue.

Officers arrived and were outside their police vehicles when they heard gunshots that they believed were fired at them, according to Kent Police Department Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner.

An officer returned fire toward the suspect, who was on the upper story of a building. KIRO 7 News video from the scene showed the location was the Madison Plaza apartments.

As officers searched the building, they detained a person who told them that their brother, believed to be the suspected shooter, had shot himself inside an upper-floor apartment.

Police went to the unit and gave the man medical help until medics arrived. But despite medics’ efforts to save the man’s life, the 34-year-old died from his wounds.

A shell casing was seen on the ground and investigators were seen looking for evidence under cars and in bushes.

The Valley Independent Investigative Team will conduct the investigation.

No officers were hurt.

The officer who fired his gun will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard protocol.

©2024 Cox Media Group