Man critically injured in Seattle nightclub shooting, suspect at large

A man in his 20s is in critical condition after being shot inside a Seattle nightclub early Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 3:09 a.m. in the 1900 block of 1st Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police provided emergency medical aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived, and the man was subsequently transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Investigators determined that the shooting occurred inside a nightclub, but there was a delay between the incident and the time it was reported to 911.

By the time police arrived, the nightclub’s patrons had dispersed, and the suspect or suspects had fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

