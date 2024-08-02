Man in critical condition after shooting during Bremerton home invasion

BREMERTON, Wash. — A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot during a home invasion in East Bremerton.

Bremerton Police and Kitsap County deputies were dispatched to a home in the 5900 block of Caymans Northeast shortly after midnight Friday, where they found a man with gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the shots were fired after an unknown number of suspects broke into the home.

The victim, who lived in the house, was taken to a hospital. Several other people were also inside the home at the time of the break-in but were not hurt.

The suspects left after the shots were fired.

As of 5 a.m., detectives were waiting for a warrant to search the home for evidence.

Detectives are gathering information about the suspects. If you know anything about the crime or the suspects, you’re asked to call 911.

©2024 Cox Media Group