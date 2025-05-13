Statewide search underway for missing Centralia woman

CENTRALIA, Wash. — Have you seen Lorna Bren? The Washington State Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for the 65-year-old. She is missing from Centralia.

Troopers say she was last seen on Monday around 11 a.m., leaving her home off Zenkner Valley Road.

She doesn’t have her medications with her and may need help finding her way home.

She was last seen wearing a tan knee-length coat and turquoise Nike shoes.

If you see her, call 911 right away.

Silver Alert - Bren - Centralia, WA pic.twitter.com/EHoQ40TKtL — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) May 13, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group