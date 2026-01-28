Man accused of killing parents in Federal Way charged with murder, documents show

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The King County Prosecutors’ Office says Mick Carmichael, 35, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his parents in Federal Way.

On January 22, Grace Carmichael, 69, and Gregory Carmichael, 68, were found dead in their home after police and family members conducted a welfare check, as Grace did not show up for work that morning, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say their son Mick had spent the previous night at the home and when Grace’s sister and her husband arrived for the welfare check, Mick told them his parents were sleeping and didn’t want to be disturbed.

Mick then reportedly left the home and walked down the street.

The family members found the door to the home was unlocked and went inside.

Court documents show they found Gregory dead in the home, lying in a living room chair, bloodied and covered in a blanket with a belt wrapped around his neck and buckled in place. Grace was found deceased in a bedroom with bruising and hemorrhaging in her neck.

Investigators say Mick has a long criminal history, including multiple incidents of violence between him and his parents.

He also has 19 criminal cases out of Arizona as well as one in Tacoma, where he is accused of threatening a grocery store employee with a knife.

Carmichael’s bail is set at $5,000,000 and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday in King County Court.

