Man charged in alleged murder of 82-year-old woman, after remains found buried under shed in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff announced that Jeffrey Zizz was charged with the alleged murder of 82-year-old Marcia Norman on Sunday after her remains were discovered partially buried in concrete under a shed in Olympia on April 9.

Zizz, a convicted child molester, was a handyman for Norman and detectives believed he was the last person to see her alive after she was reported missing on April 4.

“Our family has experienced the loss of our center. Marcia was the one that brought us together. We are thankful for the efforts of law enforcement... she is loved by many,” Norman’s family said in a statement.

Detectives say they interviewed Zizz multiple times as he was previously named a person of interest. They learned Zizz and Norman had dinner together on April 1.

“He told us they had dinner together. He’s not the average handyman to this family... he’s a good family friend, so it doesn’t necessarily seem like having dinner together would necessarily be uncommon,” said Thurston Sheriff Lt. Mike Brooks.

As officials were still investigating, Zizz reportedly fled to Montana on April 6 where he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for an unrelated sex offense.

On April 13, he was extradited back to Washington, where he has been held in the Thurston County Jail for a child molestation probation violation warrant.

Thurston County prosecutors say Zizz previously served 11 months in jail and was currently serving a 7-year probation for child molestation and inappropriate electronic communication with a minor.

The Thurston County Sheriff will be holding a press conference at 5 p.m. on Monday to provide additional details in this case.

