Man charged after allegedly threatening to kill members of Seattle synagogue

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a man has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly making threatening statements toward a Seattle synagogue on December 12.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the Temple De Hirsch Sinai synagogue in Capitol Hill.

A woman who works security received two voicemails from a 30-year-old man who allegedly made anti-Jewish statements and threatened to kill members of the synagogue, according to SPD.

The suspect allegedly said, “When I find you I’m going to murder all of you.”

The victim alerted the synagogue’s religious leader, who is also a Seattle police captain.

Officers called the suspect’s number, but he refused to identify himself, SPD said.

Using the Real Time Crime Center, police say they found the suspect’s address and arrested him at around 11:20 p.m. that night near 8th Avenue and Seneca Street.

The King County Prosecutors’ Office has since filed felony charges against him for the alleged hate crime.

