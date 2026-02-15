Man attacks medical staff, could have caused explosion inside Seattle hospital, police say

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 29-year-old man was arrested on Saturday morning after destroying a hospital room at Harborview Medical Center.

At 10:15 a.m., SPD said officers responded to the hospital after reports of a man who was allegedly attacking nurses inside a trauma room.

The man was initially admitted on Friday night for a wrist injury but when he was discharged, he became enraged, attacking and spitting on hospital staff.

He also broke open an oxygen line, set fire to a bucket of medical supplies, made a noose with plastic tubing, and threatened to kill himself, according to Seattle Police.

Hospital staff and security subdued the man as the fire could have caused an explosion inside the hospital with the broken oxygen line filtering into the room, a police report said.

The man was arrested and booked into the King County Jail, facing charges of assault, arson, property destruction, and interference with a healthcare facility.

He also had previous warrants and a criminal history of assaulting law enforcement, SPD said.

The hospital estimated he caused around $100,000 in damages.

©2026 Cox Media Group