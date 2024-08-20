Man arrested in West Seattle attempted burglary armed with gun connected to murder victim

SEATTLE — A man suspected of trying to break into a West Seattle home was carrying a gun connected to murder victim, according to Seattle Police.

On August 7 at 2:04 a.m., officers were dispatched to reports of gunshots in the 9400 block of Delridge Way Southwest.

When Seattle officers arrived, they found King County deputies and Burien Police officers investigating one block south in their jurisdiction.

However, Seattle officers were able to follow blood trail from that scene to Seattle’s jurisdiction, where a spent shell casing was found and collected as evidence.

During the investigation, Seattle officers got a report of a man trying to break into a 55-year-old woman’s home in the 8800 block of 16th Avenue Southwest.

A man carrying a 9mm handgun was found in the area and arrested.

Seattle Police said ballistic evidence connected him to the shooting scene in the King County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction. His handgun was also discovered to be connected to a murder victim in Federal Way.

The suspect, a 32-year-old felon, was booked into King County Jail for investigation of unlawful possession of a firearm and criminal trespass.

“Additional charges may be applied by other agencies as they continue their investigations involving the suspect and the firearm connected to them,” Seattle Police said in a blotter post.

