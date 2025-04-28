17-year-old and 19-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting into bus in Lynnwood

The Lynnwood Police Department, with support from the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force, arrested a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old on Monday in connection with a shooting that targeted a Community Transit Swift bus on April 18, authorities said.

According to police, the two suspects became involved in a confrontation with a passenger on the bus. During the incident, they allegedly flashed gang signs and fired multiple rounds into the bus, narrowly missing the passenger they had confronted.

Following an investigation, the 19-year-old was taken into custody and booked into the Snohomish County Jail on charges of first-degree attempted murder, felony harassment, and second-degree malicious mischief.

The 17-year-old suspect was transported to the Denney Juvenile Justice Center, where he was booked on charges of first-degree attempted murder, felony harassment, second-degree malicious mischief, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police have not released the names of the suspects due to the ongoing investigation and the involvement of a minor.

Authorities said the investigation is continuing.

