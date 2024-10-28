Man arrested for threatening LGBTQ nightclub, punching worker in Capitol Hill

CAPITOL HILL, Wash. — Officers with the Seattle Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly threatened an LGBTQ nightclub and its employees in Capitol Hill Sunday night. Police say the man is currently wanted in Denver, Colorado for driving under the influence in a separate incident.

Officers said they received a call just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday regarding a disgruntled man outside of a nightclub on Broadway Avenue. The 58-year-old man allegedly talked about “shooting up the club,” and threw objects at employees after he asked about the club cover fee and got upset.

A witness told responding officers that the man not only said those things but also punched an employee before leaving the area.

Patrol officers with the department later found the man on Broadway East and East John Street, where he was arrested.

The man allegedly threatened officers when they took him to the King County Jail.

Police booked the man on fourth-degree assault and three counts of felony harassment.





