Man arrested for murder after reporting girlfriend died by suicide on Fox Island, deputies say

Pierce County deputies arrested a man for murder after he had allegedly reported that his girlfriend died by suicide on Fox Island.

Investigators said they received a call Sunday morning from a man who reported his girlfriend’s death on Fox Drive.

After investigating the scene, detectives said they found evidence that did not align with the reported suicide.

The man was arrested for second-degree murder.

He’s currently being held in the Pierce County Jail.

KIRO 7 News reached out to the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office for more details. We’re currently waiting to hear back.

KIRO 7 News reporter Kevin Ko will have more details on this story on KIRO 7 News at 6pm.

©2025 Cox Media Group