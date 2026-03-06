Man arrested for damaging cars at Tacoma dealerships

Video shows a man going on a rampage at a couple of auto dealerships in South Tacoma early Thursday morning.

It started at South Tacoma Auto, where owner Mo Aliabadi says the guy smashed the windows on eight different cars, doing about $15,000 in damage.

“I think the gentleman just kinda came up and picked up a sign and started smashing windows. Who knows what goes through people’s minds, you know, besides destruction and craziness,” said Aliabadi.

The destruction continued nearby at Gene Pankey Motors.

Security cameras catch him throwing an object at a side glass door, kicking at it, then, with bare hands, knocking the glass away.

All bloodied, he goes into the building, and that sets off the alarm.

Owner Dominic Adams says the guy also went to town on a Tesla.

“He used a brick to get into the Tesla and then started pounding at the roof, and the roof is all glass, so he shattered the glass of the roof of that car too,” said Adams.

The suspect did about $20,000 in damage.

Adams says Tacoma PD quickly arrived and made an arrest.

Both owners say it’s the cost of doing business along South Tacoma Way.

“It could have been a lot worse for us, but this is something this isn’t the first time – this is something that happens, you know,” said Adams.

“Catalytic converters get stolen, or stereos get stolen, wheels come off the cars – it seems like an everyday scenario nowadays,” added Aliabadi.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Joshua Valdez.

He was booked for burglary, attempted vehicle theft, and malicious mischief.

Police say Valdez also had an active warrant from the Department of Corrections.

©2026 Cox Media Group