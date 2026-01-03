Man arrested in connection with Bremerton drive-by shooting

BREMERTON, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says a 45-year-old man was arrested after a drive-by shooting in unincorporated Bremerton on Friday morning.

He allegedly fired multiple shots into a business on West Belfair Valley Road at around 11:15 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

No injuries were reported as no one was in the business at the time.

Authorities say they later found the man at his home near West Sherman Heights Road and Shipview Court in Bremerton, where he was arrested without incident.

He was booked into the Kitsap County Jail, facing charges including suspicion of a drive-by shooting and unlawful weapon possession.

