SPD: Man arrested in connection to summer shooting death in South Seattle

SEATTLE — A 19-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of another man over the summer in South Seattle.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the man is believed to be connected to a murder that happened on July 28 in the 2300 block of 25th Avenue South in South Seattle.

The 34-year-old man died at the scene after he was shot in the chest.

Police took the suspect into custody in Tacoma.

After the July shooting, KIRO 7 spoke to a neighbor.

“I heard the gunshots or fireworks either way -- gunshots now but I don’t know if it was someone screaming or yelling first, but around the same time it was somebody yelling, ‘call the police,’ and I heard a car just like rushing away,” he said.

“My wife ... she doesn’t feel too safe walking around this neighborhood, and for me, I didn’t feel that way, but if it was an actual gunshot, then yeah, I wouldn’t feel as comfortable I guess just walking around at night especially,” the neighbor said at the time.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of murder.





