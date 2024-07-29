Police investigating Sunday morning homicide in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating an early Sunday shooting that left one man dead. It happened around 4:30 a.m. around 25th Avenue South and South College Street in South Seattle.

“If it’s like right there it’s not great right,” a neighbor who lives nearby said. He did not want to be identified but told KIRO 7 he woke up to the sound of several gunshots.

“I heard the gunshots or fireworks either way, gunshots now but I don’t know if it was someone screaming or yelling first but around the same time it was somebody yelling call the police and I heard a car just like rushing away,” he said.

Police arrived on scene and found the man had been shot in the chest. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim died at the scene.

“My wife she doesn’t feel too safe walking around this neighborhood and for me I personally didn’t feel that way but if it was an actual gunshot then yeah, I wouldn’t feel as comfortable I guess just walking around at night especially,” the neighbor said.

Police are still searching for the person or people responsible.

“I definitely heard like a car rushing away, you know like that scratching sound that cars make if you’re like rushing away, I heard that,” the neighbor said.

If you have any information call Seattle Police.

