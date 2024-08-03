Man arrested in Chinatown-International District shooting investigation

SEATTLE — Seattle PD arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with a Chinatown-International District shooting on July 25.

Just after 2 a.m. that Thursday, officers were dispatched to 4th Avenue and South Jackson Street and found a 42-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

A witness told police the victim got into a fight with the suspect, a 34-year-old man, shortly before the shooting. The suspect fired a round into the ground that ricocheted and grazed the victim in the lower leg.

The gunman then ran away, and though officers went to the suspect’s apartment, they were unable to find him.

According to the Seattle Police Department, at about 12:40 p.m., patrol officers familiar with the incident located the suspect on the roof of a building in the 400 block of South Jackson Street and took him into custody.

Officers recovered a realistic-looking gun and multiple pieces of additional evidence. After an extensive search, the gun believed to be used in the shooting was not located.

The suspect was arrested for first-degree assault, violating a no-contact order, a $50,000 warrant for domestic violence, and a $20,000 warrant for escape in the second degree. SPD reports that he was booked into King County Jail in lieu of $70,000 bail.

