Gunman sought after shooting in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

SEATTLE — A suspect has been identified but is not in custody after a shooting in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District Thursday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to 4th Avenue and South Jackson Street for a report of a shooting. Police arrived to find a 42-year-old man whose leg had been grazed by a gunshot.

Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took the man to Harborview Medical Center.

A witness told police the victim got into a fight with the suspect, a 34-year-old man, shortly before the shooting. The suspect fired a round into the ground that ricocheted and grazed the victim in the lower leg.

The gunman then ran away.

Officers then went to the suspect’s apartment but were unable to find the man.

What led up to the shooting remains under investigation.

If you have information about the incident or know where the suspect may be, you’re asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

