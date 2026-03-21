Man arrested for attempting to steal copper wire from King County Power Station, sheriff says

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) posted new body camera footage that shows deputies arresting a man after they say he was stealing copper wire from a power station.

On February 20, authorities responded to the local substation and bodycam shows the man trying to run as deputies arrive.

After he was put in handcuffs, the man was found with wire cutters and he claimed he was there looking for “rocks.”

Inside the power station, deputies say they found about 100 feet of wire left on the ground.

KCSO says the man was booked into jail facing burglary charges.

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