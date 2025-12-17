Man arrested for allegedly punching Seattle bus driver multiple times

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 25-year-old man, with a history of disturbances on buses, was arrested after allegedly punching a bus driver in downtown Seattle.

On Monday night at around 10:50 p.m., officers responded near 3rd Avenue and Street Street and found the 64-year-old driver with injuries to his face.

Officers learned the driver refused the man entry into the bus.

He reportedly became agitated and punched the driver in the face twice then walked away from the area.

SPD says officials used the Real Time Crime Center to capture video of the assault and send a picture of the suspect to officers in the area.

Officers found and arrested the man near 3rd Avenue and Columbia Street and booked him into the King County Jail for assualt, according to Seattle Police.

