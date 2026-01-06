Man arrested for alleged stabbing in Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a man was stabbed twice in the torso early Tuesday morning in Seattle’s Capitol Hill Neighborhood.

At around 5 a.m., officers responded to East Pike Street and 10th Avenue and found a man in his 30s with non-life-threatening injuries, SPD said. He was brought to Harborview Medical Center.

Officers found a 36-year-old man allegedly responsible for the stabbing near Belmont Avenue and East Olive Way.

He was arrested and booked into the King County Jail on investigation of assault, according to Seattle Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 223 5000.

