Man arrested after threatening to shoot Kitsap County deputies during standoff

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a man after a standoff that began when neighbors accused him of harassment.

Deputies say that during the encounter, the man pulled out a high-powered rifle and threatened to shoot at them.

They also noted that the suspect appeared to be intoxicated.

During the standoff in the Silverdale neighborhood, deputies attempted to persuade the 64-year-old man to surrender.

When negotiations failed, they were forced to use other de-escalation tactics, eventually using a taser on him.

After taking him into custody, deputies searched his car and home, where they found several firearms.

He was booked into the Kitsap County Jail on a felony harassment charge.

