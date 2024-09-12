Man arrested after shots fired at Parkland precinct

PARKLAND, Wash. — Pierce County deputies doing paperwork at the Parkland precinct early Wednesday say they heard several gunshots that seemed to be aimed at the building.

The shots were believed to have come from someone in a dark sedan who was driving south on Pacific Avenue South at 12:24 a.m., according to the sheriff’s department.

A deputy and a sergeant sped to Pacific Avenue and started looking for the car. When they were south of Military Road East, the deputy spotted a dark sedan making a U-turn at the side gate to the Spanaway Lake Golf Course. The driver had his window down and was about to pull out.

When the deputy passed the driveway, the suspect got behind him, stirring fears that the suspect could start shooting.

The sergeant, who was ahead of both cars, slowed down, but the suspect also slowed and remained behind them.

Wanting to pull the car over, the sergeant went into the Safeway parking lot as the deputy hurried through the intersection at 159th and Pacific. When the sedan turned left at the light, deputies got behind the driver and made a traffic stop.

Though they looked for a gun, one was not found. Deputies then went back to the golf course gate, where a handgun was found near the driveway.

But when they returned to the precinct, they found no shell casings near the building, nor any damage from gunfire.

On Thursday morning, detectives obtained a search warrant and found a shell casing in the suspect’s sedan.

The 33-year-old man was booked into the Pierce County Jail for investigation of drive-by shooting, assault, and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

