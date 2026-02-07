Man arrested after intentionally driving into Kent police car, officials say

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department (KPD) says a man fleeing from a traffic stop rammed a patrol car during a chase early Friday morning.

At around 12:34 a.m., a man and a passenger were seen driving in a Kia without a license plate in downtown Kent.

KPD says an officer recognized the car, which fled from a traffic stop earlier in the week.

The pair got onto State Route 167 and began driving erratically, pretending to pull over, getting back on the roadway, and at one point intentionally ramming a Kent patrol car, according to police.

Police were able to stop the car and arrest the 41-year-old man behind the wheel and a 50-year-old woman in the passenger seat.

They both had multiple warrants and officers also found meth inside the car.

KPD says no officers were injured in the incident.

©2026 Cox Media Group