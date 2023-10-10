Man arrested after alleged domestic incident and car chase in Monroe

A man was arrested after a car chase and a standoff in Monroe, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Around 11 a.m. on Friday, officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to the report of a standoff between people in a red Mini Cooper and the Washington State Patrol in a parking lot in the 16700 block of 146th Street Southeast.

According to police, a woman said she was seeking safety from her boyfriend because he and the passenger of the Mini Cooper were chasing her.

The boyfriend -- a 30-year-old Monroe man -- threatened suicide and violated a protection order she had against him.

The woman drove to the office of the Washington State Patrol, but the man followed her, then approached her car and banged on the window.

Monroe police officers, with help from the Washington State Patrol and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, attempted to secure the men in the car, but they resisted.

After about 22 minutes, the 22-year-old male passenger surrendered.

The driver continued to refuse to get out of the car for almost an hour.

Officers then launched a less-lethal projectile at the car, breaking the window. The man immediately surrendered.

Both men were booked into the Snohomish County Jail on charges of obstruction and eluding police.

