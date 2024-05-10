Northbound SR 7 closed in Spanaway area for fatal crash

SPANAWAY, Wash. — One person was killed and a second was hurt in a crash on State Route 7 in the Spanaway area Friday morning.

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo and the Washington State Department first posted on X about the crash near 176th Street South at around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Dattilo said the crash involved several vehicles.

A second person was taken to the hospital by Central Pierce Fire & Rescue. That victim has with non-threatening injuries.

The person who caused the crash was killed, according to the State Patrol.

Drivers should avoid the area.

This story is developing.

©2024 Cox Media Group