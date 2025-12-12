Man arrested, accused of killing two people inside a Key Peninsula home

KEY PENINSULA, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 63-year-old man, accused of killing two people on Herron Island on the Key Peninsula.

He was arrested inside a Kent motel. SWAT was called because he refused to come out of the room. When law enforcement got inside, they found him with self-inflicted wounds.

He is in custody at a local hospital in serious condition.

It’s unclear how he knows the 64-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man.

The two were found dead inside a home during a welfare check Thursday evening—after they didn’t show up for work.

Deputies say the two were stabbed to death and believe they were killed within the week.

