Man allegedly robs grocery store in Poulsbo, assaults security guard, runs and hides from police

POULSBO, Wash. — A man in Poulsbo allegedly assaulted a security guard after robbing a Town and County grocery store on Wednesday, the Poulsbo Police Department (PPD) posted on Facebook.

He left on foot before officers arrived on the scene, and bystanders pointed where he went, going southbound on 10th Avenue, Poulsbo PD said.

A PPD drone later found the man hiding in the bushes in a wooded area and directed officers to his location.

After a short chase, the man was arrested without incident.

