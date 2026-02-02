Man allegedly assaults girlfriend repeatedly, arrested for attempted murder, Kitsap Sheriff says

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says a 43-year-old man is facing a charge of attempted murder after allegedly assaulting a woman he was dating.

At around 4:00 p.m., the 47-year-old victim was trying to break up with the suspect when he reportedly followed her home, dragged her out of her car, and assaulted her repeatedly.

Deputies responded after a friend of the victim called 911 to report the assault and later found the man at his mom’s house hiding in a bedroom, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say the suspect surrendered without incident and he was booked into the Kitsap County Jail facing charges of suspicion of second degree attempted murder, domestic violence assault, among other charges.

A 43-year-old Hansville man is jailed on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly assaulting a woman he had been dating.

The 47-year-old victim said she was in the process of breaking off the relationship with the suspect when he followed her to her home on Sunday. 🧵1/4 pic.twitter.com/HDrbc19qGH — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) February 2, 2026

