Man accused of stabbing woman in the cheek during fight at Northgate bus stop

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says a 43-year-old woman was rushed to Harborview Medical Center Wednesday night after someone stabbed her in the left cheek at a Northgate bus stop.

At last check, she’s stable.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. on North 105th Street and Aurora Avenue North.

Officers say the woman had gotten off the bus when she got into a fight with a 34-year-old man.

Things escalated, and police say the man stabbed her and took off through an alley. They found him a short time later near North 103rd Street and Interlake Avenue North.

He was arrested and booked into the King County Jail.

It’s unclear what the two were fighting about and whether the two knew each other.

