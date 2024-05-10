Man accused of stabbing three aboard Seattle cruise ship to Alaska

An arrest warrant has been requested for a man accused of stabbing three people on a Seattle cruise ship set for Alaska.

On May 6, the FBI was alerted to a reported multiple stabbing aboard the cruise ship Norwegian Encore.

According to court documents, Ntando Sogoni of South Africa is a recent cruise ship employee and boarded the ship in Seattle on May 5.

On May 5, ship personnel say they saw Sogoni attempting to leave the ship in the lifeboat, where they escorted him to a medical center to check him out.

When he was brought into the examination room, court documents say Sogoni attacked a security guard and a nurse, then ran out of the room.

Sogoni ran into a different examination room, where he stabbed a 75-year-old woman in the arm, hands, and face with a pair of scissors.

Security guards attempted to detain Sogoni, but court documents say Sogoni stabbed them too. One in the head, the other in the back and shoulder.

None of the reported injuries were life-threatening.

Sogoni was taken to the shipboard jail where he was held until the ship arrived in Juneau, Alaska, on May 7.

Three charges of assault with a dangerous weapon carry a possible sentence of up to ten years in prison.

