Man accused of smashing Bremerton ferry windows with extinguisher, untying them

BREMERTON, Wash. — The Bremerton Police Department says it’s looking for someone who used a fire extinguisher to smash their way into two ferries.

It happened around 3 a.m. on October 20.

Police say the man broke the windows on the Lady Swift and Rich Passage, then untied them, allowing them to drift away from the dock.

The man also allegedly forcefully disconnected a shore power cable, damaging it.

It didn’t stop there. Police say the man then went to a nearby bar that was closed, stole a bottle of alcohol, and broke a car window.

If you have information about who did this or how to find him, call 911 and reference case # B25005614

