Man accused of shooting out doors of Renton fire station, attacking police

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department says they’ve arrested a 35-year-old man, accused of shooting out the door of Fire Station 12 in the Highlands and assaulting a police officer.

It happened around 6 a.m. on Monday.

Someone called 911 and said a man with a gun had broken into the fire station.

Police say security footage shows the man kicking the locked doors and cracking the glass before shooting at the door, reaching through the glass, and unlocking it.

The damage is estimated to be $5000.

The man was booked into jail for investigation of assault, burglary, malicious mischief, and drive-by shooting.

©2025 Cox Media Group