Man accused of recording women in restroom of Bremerton Krampus Festival

BREMERTON, Wash. — The Bremerton Police Department says they arrested a man accused of recording women in the restroom of the Krampus Festival – and they’re trying to track down the victims to notify them.

The event happened on December 6.

Police released pictures of the shoes and pants of those who were in the recordings and are asking those people to reach out to Detective Shirley Diaz at shirley.diaz@ci.bremerton.wa.us.

“If you believe you recognize the footwear, please do not comment, tag, or speculate about identities publicly. We ask that the privacy of potential victims be respected. Any assistance provided directly to investigators is greatly appreciated,” the department shared.

©2026 Cox Media Group