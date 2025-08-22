Man accused of ramming Seattle fire truck and escaping police pleads not guilty

SEATTLE — A man with an alleged history of reckless driving has pleaded not guilty to all counts regarding his recent arrest for instances of unsafe behavior behind the wheel.

According to prosecutors, Zachary McCreary was involved in several instances of reckless driving since at least July:

READ MORE: Man accused of ramming Seattle fire truck and escaping police arrested in Fife

A string of incidents over six weeks

Police said the investigation began after a series of escalating encounters dating back to June.

June 18: McCreary reported his silver 2025 Honda Civic stolen in Seattle. The car was later found crashed and impounded at a West Seattle tow yard.

McCreary reported his silver 2025 Honda Civic stolen in Seattle. The car was later found crashed and impounded at a West Seattle tow yard. June 20: Officers spotted a suspicious white Chevrolet Malibu without plates parked near the same tow yard. When an officer approached, police said McCreary jumped into the car and reversed toward the patrol vehicle, forcing the officer back until he was pinned against a fence. McCreary allegedly made hand gestures before speeding away.

Officers spotted a suspicious white Chevrolet Malibu without plates parked near the same tow yard. When an officer approached, police said McCreary jumped into the car and reversed toward the patrol vehicle, forcing the officer back until he was pinned against a fence. McCreary allegedly made hand gestures before speeding away. June 24: Kent police saw the same Malibu speeding on Pacific Highway South. When officers tried to stop it, McCreary allegedly fled at high speed and avoided spike strips. Investigators later confirmed his identity through surveillance footage and earlier contact records.

Kent police saw the same Malibu speeding on Pacific Highway South. When officers tried to stop it, McCreary allegedly fled at high speed and avoided spike strips. Investigators later confirmed his identity through surveillance footage and earlier contact records. August 3: Seattle firefighters reported that McCreary offered them a nitrous oxide canister, known as a “whippit,” before reversing his Honda Accord into their fire truck several times and then driving away. Shortly after, dashcam video captured the same vehicle, damaged and missing plates, attempting to hit pedestrians and eluding Shoreline officers by brake-checking them and swerving into oncoming lanes.

Seattle firefighters reported that McCreary offered them a nitrous oxide canister, known as a “whippit,” before reversing his Honda Accord into their fire truck several times and then driving away. Shortly after, dashcam video captured the same vehicle, damaged and missing plates, attempting to hit pedestrians and eluding Shoreline officers by brake-checking them and swerving into oncoming lanes. August 6: Seattle and Kent officers, using phone data and surveillance, tracked McCreary to his workplace in Fife, where he was arrested.

READ MORE: New dashcam shows Tacoma man swerving at pedestrians, speeding in median during Shoreline chase

He was charged with three counts of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, two counts of hit and run and one count of reckless driving.

McCreary pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Prosecutors asked that bail bet set at $100,000.

©2025 Cox Media Group