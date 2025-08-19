New dashcam shows Tacoma man swerving at pedestrians, speeding in median during Shoreline chase

A 38-year-old Tacoma man was arrested in Fife after police said he led officers on a series of dangerous chases across King and Snohomish counties, including incidents where he allegedly rammed a fire truck, used nitrous oxide while driving, and swerved toward pedestrians.

Newly released dashcam video shows McCreary allegedly speeding away on August 3 from Seattle police throughout Shoreline, driving in the media, making U-turns, and nearly hitting pedestrians and other vehicles.

According to the Kent Police Department, Zachary McCreary was taken into custody during his lunch break outside his workplace in Fife.

Officers said he was carrying a loaded handgun without a valid concealed pistol license at the time.

McCreary faces three counts of attempting to elude police, one count of attempted second-degree assault, and reckless driving. Prosecutors are also referring firearm-related charges to Fife Municipal Court.

A string of incidents over six weeks

Police said the investigation began after a series of escalating encounters dating back to June.

McCreary reported his silver 2025 Honda Civic stolen in Seattle. The car was later found crashed and impounded at a West Seattle tow yard. June 20: Officers spotted a suspicious white Chevrolet Malibu without plates parked near the same tow yard. When an officer approached, police said McCreary jumped into the car and reversed toward the patrol vehicle, forcing the officer back until he was pinned against a fence. McCreary allegedly made hand gestures before speeding away.

Seattle firefighters reported that McCreary offered them a nitrous oxide canister, known as a “whippit,” before reversing his Honda Accord into their fire truck several times and then driving away. Shortly after, dashcam video captured the same vehicle, damaged and missing plates, attempting to hit pedestrians and eluding Shoreline officers by brake-checking them and swerving into oncoming lanes. August 6: Seattle and Kent officers, using phone data and surveillance, tracked McCreary to his workplace in Fife, where he was arrested.

Police statement

Kent police said McCreary’s actions repeatedly put the public at risk.

“This suspect showed a complete disregard for public safety,” the department said in a written statement. “You may outrun us a time or two, but we communicate and brainstorm with our regional partners. You will just go to jail with more crimes to resolve in the end.”

McCreary remains in custody.

