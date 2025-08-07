Man accused of ramming Seattle fire truck and escaping police arrested in Fife

A 38-year-old Tacoma man suspected of multiple violent and reckless crimes in both Kent and Seattle was arrested Wednesday during his lunch break outside his workplace in Fife, according to the Kent Police Department.

Kent Police’s Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) and Special Investigations Unit (SIU) worked with Seattle Police to locate and arrest the man, who was allegedly armed with a handgun at the time.

He is currently booked on several charges including three counts of attempting to elude police, one count of attempted second-degree assault, and reckless driving.

According to authorities, the man was first identified as a suspect following an incident on June 20 in Seattle.

A Seattle police officer on routine patrol found the man inside a tow yard, where he had allegedly broken in to retrieve an impounded vehicle.

When confronted, police say the man got into a car, reversed toward the patrol vehicle, and pinned it against a fence before driving away.

SPD attempted to stop him but he allegedly drove away recklessly.

Three days later, on June 23, Kent police spotted the same suspect driving recklessly on Pacific Highway South.

Officers attempted to pull him over, but the pursuit was called off due to safety concerns.

On August 3, the man allegedly approached firefighters in Seattle and offered them a whippet — a nitrous oxide canister commonly used as a recreational drug.

After they declined, police say he rammed their fire truck with his vehicle and drove away.

Officers briefly chased him but ended it when he reportedly began brake-checking their vehicles and attempting to ram them in reverse.

The suspect was ultimately tracked down on August 6 in Fife.

Police say he was arrested without incident and was carrying a handgun at the time.

He did not have a valid concealed pistol license, and that charge will be forwarded to Fife Municipal Court.

