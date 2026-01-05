Man accused of carjacking WSP trooper on Christmas Day appears in court

Alexander Eugene Smith appeared in a King County courtroom Monday for charges including robbery and attempting to elude law enforcement after allegedly carjacking a Washington State Patrol vehicle on Christmas Day.

The incident occurred when Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to reports of a person walking in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near North 85th Street.

Smith reportedly took a trooper’s vehicle after being approached, leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in Lynnwood after officers employed a PIT maneuver.

The dramatic events unfolded on Christmas morning, as Beau Stone, a witness, recorded video showing Smith jumping into the driver’s seat of the patrol vehicle and speeding off while the trooper was trying to assist him.

Stone expressed concern for Smith’s safety and others on the road, saying, “This guy’s going to end up dead, you know what I mean? He’s going to be shot, or he’s going to kill somebody else; that was my reaction.”

In light of concerns raised regarding Smith’s mental competency, his attorney requested a competency evaluation, which the court has ordered.

Smith’s arraignment was put on hold pending the results of this evaluation, emphasizing the legal complexities of the case. Reports reveal that following his arrest, Smith admitted to having smoked meth prior to the carjacking incident, raising further questions about his state of mind during the events.

His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 26, where further developments in the case will likely be addressed.

The ongoing legal proceedings will examine both the circumstances surrounding the incident and Smith’s mental health as the court prepares for the upcoming hearing later this month.

