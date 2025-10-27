Man accidentally shoots himself in the leg in Seattle while test-firing gun

SEATTLE — A man’s attempt to test-fire his gun apparently backfired Sunday evening.

According to Seattle police, he accidentally shot himself in the leg while testing out one of his guns with a friend.

Officers were called to the Lakeridge Park area around 9 p.m. after someone heard gunshots – but when they arrived, they didn’t see anything.

A short time later, a man showed up at Harborview Medical Center, saying he’d accidentally shot himself.

Detectives showed up at the hospital to interview the man, who explained what happened.

At last check, the man is stable.

The case is now under investigation.

