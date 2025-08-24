Majority of Washington schools will have cell phone policy this fall

Story originally published at mynorthwest.com

Washington school districts are cracking down on cell phones in class.

The Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) stated in a news release Thursday that 75% of districts will have a policy in place this fall. More than half of schools will limit phones during instructional time, while about a third will require devices to be put away all day.

Young people receive hundreds of cell phone notifications each day and check their phones more than 100 times each day, according to a 2023 study by Common Sense Media.

Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said phones are disrupting learning, and schools need to protect classroom focus.

“Our educators, parents, and families are seeing, on a daily basis, how students’ learning is disrupted—repeatedly—by their smart devices,” Reykdal stated in the release. “As an education system, we have a responsibility to protect the learning environment, removing disruptions and ensuring our policies are updated regularly to address emerging needs.”

Several districts, like the Northshore School District, have already announced cell phone regulations.

Washington school district announces cell phone policy

In June, the Northshore School District said it would have a new cell phone policy during the 2025-26 school year, aiming to reduce distractions and address behavioral concerns such as cyberbullying and student altercations.

Under the new policy, personal mobile devices—including smartphones and smartwatches—will be prohibited in early childhood programs, elementary, and middle schools. Students in those grades will be expected to leave their devices at home or keep them turned off and stored throughout the entire school day if brought to school.

Bill introduced to regulate cell phones in Washington schools

However, conversations surrounding cell phone use at schools are not new. In January 2024, a bill was introduced in Olympia that would ban Washington students from using phones during the school day.

Before the bill was announced, some Washington public school districts had already executed a phone ban, including the Peninsula School District (PSD) in Gig Harbor. Within the Reardan-Edwall School District in Eastern Washington, which banned phone use in 2023, students are only allowed to use phones during lunchtime and breaks from class.

In June 2024, Seattle’s Hamilton International Middle School announced a new policy, requiring students to place their phones in a locked pouch. They would still be able to hold onto their devices, but they wouldn’t be accessible until the end of the school day.

The school already had a cellphone policy in place called “away for the day,” meaning cell phones should not be visible or used at school, but was having trouble enforcing it.

Some parents were against the idea of the students needing to lock their phones away for the day, saying they won’t be able to get in touch with their kids during an emergency.

However, of the schools with a policy in place, 61% reported that their community is satisfied with the new approach, according to OSPI.

©2025 Cox Media Group