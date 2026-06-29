Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits off Oregon coast

OREGON — A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off the Oregon coast early Monday morning, according to seismologists.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located around 218 kilometers west of Bandon, Oregon, and about 185 miles southwest of Eugene, Oregon.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit at 4:35 a.m. and was around 10 km deep.

At around 5 a.m., the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center posted to social media, confirming that a tsunami was not expected as a result of the quake.

To learn more, visit the USGS website.

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