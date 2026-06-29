Forward progression of Hamilton Fire near Winthrop stopped, evacuation orders downgraded

WINTHROP, Wash. — Forward progression of the Hamilton Fire near Winthrop was stopped, and evacuation orders were downgraded late Sunday night, according to fire officials.

The fast-moving wildfire west of Winthrop prompted a Level 3 “Go now” evacuation order for residents in the area on Sunday morning.

The evacuation order was issued at around 11:30 a.m. for the area east of West Chewuch Road, south of Sunset Boulevard, the town of Winthrop, Bluff Street, Corral Street, and Bridge Street.

Officials urged residents to evacuate south toward Twisp and to meet at the Methow Valley Community Center, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.

Just before 2 p.m. Sunday, Okanogan County Emergency Management posted to social media, naming the fire the ‘Hamilton Fire’ and adding that it was still active even though the visible smoke had decreased.

“Forward progression has been slowed but not stopped, the winds are still a factor. The Level 3 and Level 2 evacuation areas remain in place,” the agency said.

The Red Cross Evacuation Center was open at the Methow Valley Community Center at 201 South Highway 20 in Twisp for any evacuees.

At 9:25 p.m. Sunday, Okanogan County Emergency Management confirmed that forward progression of the fire had been stopped.

The Level 3 order was reduced to Level 2 BE READY, and the Level 2 was reduced to Level 1 ADVISORY. West Chewuch Road remained closed due to firefighter traffic in the area. Residents were asked to respect road closures and stay clear of the area.

Strong winds were predicted throughout the night, prompting fire crews to remain on the fire overnight, working on securing lines and hot spots.

The Red Cross Evacuation Center has closed as of Sunday night.

For the most up-to-date information, visit the Okanogan County Emergency Management’s Active Incidents webpage: okanogancounty.gov/1861/ACTIVE-INCIDENTS

Find new information on this wildfire here.

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