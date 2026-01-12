Macy’s closing Tukwila furniture store as company scales back nationwide

TUKWILA, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Macy’s announced that its Furniture Clearance Center in Tukwila will close as the company aims to scale back its nationwide footprint.

The store is located at 17855 Southcenter Parkway and is one of 14 Macy’s locations reportedly closing across the country, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

The company did not confirm an official final day of operation for the location, but Macy’s officials noted it will close sometime in the first quarter of this year.

Macy’s currently operates eight Puget Sound-area locations, including its department stores in Bellevue Square, Tacoma Mall, and Southcenter Mall.

A pattern of Macy’s closures across the Puget Sound region

In recent years, Macy’s has closed various Seattle-area stores, including the 90-year-old downtown Seattle flagship location in 2019. Just last year, Macy’s closed its department stores in Puyallup and Silverdale, as well as a furniture outlet in Redmond.

In February 2024, the retailer announced its plans to shut down 150 “underproductive” Macy’s store locations by 2026. The plan “is designed to return the company to sustainable, profitable sales growth,” Macy’s previously stated in a press release.

The company also plans to invest in its 350 current Macy’s locations through the company’s 2026 fiscal year, which ends January 30, 2027.

“Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go-forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service,” Tony Spring, Macy’s chair and CEO, previously said in a statement.

Despite Macy’s share price increase of roughly 45% year-over-year, the company has struggled as shoppers shift to online retailers.

Overall sales for Macy’s declined 2.4% to $4.7 billion in the third quarter of 2024, according to USA Today. However, sales at the company’s most successful 50 locations rose 1.9%, marking a third consecutive quarter of sales growth, the company said.

In a memo sent to employees on Thursday, Spring noted the company will continue its focus on “reimagining our best stores, enhancing customer service, expanding our luxury business, and advancing our supply chain capabilities,” according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Built in 1978, the building consists of roughly 35,000 square feet and is located nearly one mile south of Westfield Southcenter. The space is listed at $24 per square foot.

