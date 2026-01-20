Mabel the cow, known for two month escape, enjoying life in San Juan Island animal santuary

SAN JUAN ISLAND, Wash. — The Whatcom Humane Society provided an update on a cow named Mabel, who made headlines after escaping from her livestock trailer.

In August 2024, Mabel and another cow friend eluded authorities in the Bellingham area and were able to avoid capture for nearly two months.

After she was wrangled, Mabel found a new home at the Heaven on Earth Animal Retirement Sanctuary on San Juan Island.

"Mabel continues to live her very best life, with sister cows, a beautiful fully fenced pasture and barn and incredible people to care for her every need," the sanctuary posted on Facebook.

The animal sanctuary gives retired and rescued farm animals a place to live the rest of their lives in a safe and comfortable environment.

To donate, visit heavenonearthanimalsanctuary.org/donation.

