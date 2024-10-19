Mabel the cow, on the loose for over two months in Whatcom County, safely captured

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — After eluding Whatcom County authorities for nearly two months, Mabel the cow has been successfully caught and rescued.

Mabel had been on the lam since August 10 after she escaped her livestock trailer along with another cow - who was safely captured shortly after the escape. Attempts to wrangle Mabel, however, proved largely unsuccessful, forcing the Whatcom Humane Society to get involved with the search and rescue.

According to the Whatcom Humane Society (WHS), Mabel was ‘successfully contained and transported to our farm facility late Friday night.’

KIRO 7 spoke to WHS Executive Director Laura Clark earlier this month. She was concerned about Mabel’s safety and the public’s safety if the cow were to become fearful or cornered, adding, “We’re really concerned about her safety... Not necessarily the fact that she’s aggressive. She’s not an aggressive cow, but she’s a scared cow, and scared cows can do scary things.”

WHS shared the good news just after midnight on Friday, crediting the rescue to a village of people, and that they look forward to thanking all those involved and sharing more details of the rescue in the coming days.

For now, they say, “The staff and volunteer team involved in tonight’s activities are tired and headed to bed for a well-deserved rest - made all the better knowing Mabel is safe and dry tonight.”

