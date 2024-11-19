Local

Lynnwood road closed for deadly crash

By KIRO 7 News Staff
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood Police Department has closed a stretch of road while they investigate a deadly crash.

44th Avenue West between 164th Place Southwest and 168th Avenue West for the next several hours.

No word on how many people are dead or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when KIRO 7 has more information.

