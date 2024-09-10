Lynnwood police warn of scam involving group asking for donations to pay for child’s surgery

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood Police Department is warning the public to be extra cautious if they run into a group asking for money donations to help pay for a young child’s bone marrow transplant.

On Saturday, police were called about a group of people aggressively asking for money donations at 196th Street SW and 44th Avenue West.

“There were some folks standing on the side of the road, kind of weaving in and out of traffic like knocking on windows asking for donations,” Lynnwood PD PIO Maren McKay said.

Lynnwood police say what is also troubling about these scammers is the sign they are using. Investigators looked into the sign and noticed it had been used in other scams like it across the West Coast in recent months.

“The exact same image as well as the sign have been used in a lot of other states around the west coast,” McKay said.

KIRO 7 spoke with several people in Lynnwood, who said they weren’t shocked to see and hear scammers stooping this low to rip people out of money, but they were also heartbroken to see it become a reality.

“It really pulls at the heartstrings, but it’s just too bad that you can’t trust people,” Amber, who lives in Lynnwood, said.

McKay says because of this scam, Lynnwood PD is warning the public to be cautious about who they donate their money to.

“I know it’s very tempting where we see folks on the side of the road or street and offer help. And I think that is just in good human nature to want to do that, but we are really urging people to try and stay away from that. Donate where you know your money is going,” McKay said.

McKay says if people asking for money are demanding it right then and there, whether it’s online or in person, it is most likely a scam and people should report it immediately.

